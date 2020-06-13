$0.61 EPS Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Cerner reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,292. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,769,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $257,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Cerner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Cerner by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Cerner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

