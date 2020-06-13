$1.40 EPS Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $11.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.04.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,050,836,000 after purchasing an additional 666,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,306,000 after purchasing an additional 175,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.87. 24,278,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,565,638. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average of $115.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $296.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

