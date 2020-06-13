$1.42 EPS Expected for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) to post $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.39. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.16% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,548.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,328.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Andrew Adams bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at $27,473,789.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,576 shares of company stock worth $1,096,421 over the last three months. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 108.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 26.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. 257,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,324. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.84. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

