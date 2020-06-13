-$1.46 EPS Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report ($1.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.87). Nordstrom reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 262.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 61,180.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.63. 11,190,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,767,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

