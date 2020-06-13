2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Price Down 9.1%

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.78 and last traded at $31.81, approximately 2,209,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,725,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in 2U by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,832,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,957,000 after buying an additional 1,557,720 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in 2U by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,378,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after buying an additional 995,581 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in 2U by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,697,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,675,000 after buying an additional 847,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,968,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,223,000 after buying an additional 824,595 shares during the period.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

