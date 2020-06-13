31,443 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,480. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

