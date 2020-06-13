3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Down 8.9%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price fell 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.16, 2,720,441 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,506,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDD. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $851.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.61.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $96,000. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,973 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,201 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 59,943 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 423,666 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,739 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 51,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

