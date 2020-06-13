7,153 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,218,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,385. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.06. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

