79,924 Shares in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Caretrust REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,631,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,546,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,906,000 after purchasing an additional 506,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,461,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,943,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.77. 706,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

