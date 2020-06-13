Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Abbott Laboratories has increased its dividend by an average of 93.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,338 shares of company stock worth $13,813,988. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Cfra increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.76.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.