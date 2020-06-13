Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADUS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.13.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Shares of ADUS traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,639. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.51. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $104.56. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus Homecare will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $27,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $593,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 464.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.