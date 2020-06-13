Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,265 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $18.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $406.54. 8,266,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,715. The firm has a market cap of $186.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $411.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.07.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

