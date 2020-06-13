Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 78.66% and a negative net margin of 13,144.62%.

ADXS stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.55. Advaxis has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

