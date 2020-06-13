AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. AFLAC reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.64. 3,265,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,034. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AFLAC by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

