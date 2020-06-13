AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Stock Price Down 8.8%

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)’s share price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.64 and last traded at $35.66, 5,382,299 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,499,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 2,880.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 39,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

