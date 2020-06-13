Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Alamos Gold has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.26.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.