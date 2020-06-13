Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) were down 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.35, approximately 564,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 647,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Several analysts recently commented on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Robert S. Harrison acquired 11,000 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,998 shares in the company, valued at $426,279.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1,971.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 780.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.