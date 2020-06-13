Allianz’s (ALV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALV. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($241.57) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €163.00 ($183.15) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($215.73) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €195.00 ($219.10) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €202.36 ($227.37).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV opened at €178.08 ($200.09) on Tuesday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a one year high of €206.80 ($232.36). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €164.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €190.81.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.