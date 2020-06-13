Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 453,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the May 14th total of 416,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85,163 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $274.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.24. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

