Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $4.96 on Friday, reaching $1,398.88. 1,114,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,689. The stock has a market cap of $1,000.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,374.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,344.40. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

