Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Boosted by Stewart Asset Management LLC

Stewart Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 7.3% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,974,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $9.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,413.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,102. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,378.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,344.94. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $958.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

