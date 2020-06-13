Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,332 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of Altria Group worth $80,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.13. 12,496,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,912,298. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.