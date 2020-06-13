Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,545.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,275.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,422.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2,049.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 22,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 24.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,616,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

