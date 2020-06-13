American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 4.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,098,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,963. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

