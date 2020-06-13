American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American International Group were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 75,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in American International Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,526,000 after purchasing an additional 140,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

Shares of AIG traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,489,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.42. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

