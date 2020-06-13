American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMWD. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

NASDAQ AMWD traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 183,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.34. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.28 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.