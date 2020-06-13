Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the May 14th total of 291,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMSF shares. BidaskClub downgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Shares of AMSF opened at $61.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.35. Amerisafe has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $80.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.85.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

In other news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $152,715.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 1,065.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 401,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 122,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 238,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.