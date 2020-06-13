Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,033,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167,787 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.79% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $18,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12,246.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. 3,426,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,556. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.29. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.09.

In other news, Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $63,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,145 shares in the company, valued at $254,834.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 938,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,449,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,037 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

