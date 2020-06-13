AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Price Down 9.3%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.09 and last traded at $45.11, 940,997 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 655,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $138,518.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 38.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 240.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.