Analysts Set Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) PT at $18.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 182,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,611. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $475.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

