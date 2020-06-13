Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)’s share price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.72 and last traded at $48.97, 5,220,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 2,943,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BUD. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $440,687,000 after buying an additional 4,658,025 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $152,461,000 after buying an additional 3,455,410 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,555,461 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,530,000 after buying an additional 1,098,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after buying an additional 1,071,346 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,079,368 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $47,621,000 after purchasing an additional 532,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

