Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Short Interest Up 11.6% in May

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the May 14th total of 7,310,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $30.98 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.91). Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

