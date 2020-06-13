Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 390,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the May 14th total of 437,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on APEN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 72.34% and a negative return on equity of 565.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 337,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 177,926 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,011,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. 41.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

