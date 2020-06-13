Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) fell 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.19, 1,205,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 900,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AINV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Apollo Investment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup downgraded Apollo Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $664.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 41.91%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth about $3,423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 447.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

