Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $390.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $340.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.80. 49,425,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,186,704. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.10 and its 200-day moving average is $292.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,455.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple has a 1-year low of $190.30 and a 1-year high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

