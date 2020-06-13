Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Up 19.0% in May

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 718,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 14th total of 603,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $884.19 million and a P/E ratio of -12.02.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $251,611.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,493.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $219,377.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,801.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,129 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,194.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 33.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,147,000 after buying an additional 332,691 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 4,062.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 845,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,646,000 after purchasing an additional 825,385 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 885.8% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 591,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after buying an additional 531,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 245,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $11,113,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APLT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

