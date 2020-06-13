Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 275.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,811,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,360,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $892,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,680 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $338,699,000 after purchasing an additional 962,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $42,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.66. 4,409,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,353. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. UBS Group raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aptiv from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

