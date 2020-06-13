Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Update

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 443,800 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the May 14th total of 357,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Apyx Medical news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II purchased 28,250 shares of Apyx Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $93,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,225. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,996,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 1,148.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 195,417 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,465,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 34.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 142,098 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 978.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 107,456 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on APYX shares. ValuEngine cut Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Apyx Medical from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apyx Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.44.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 58.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

