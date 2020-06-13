ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT Raised to $14.00 at KeyCorp

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered ArcelorMittal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of MT stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,718,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.25. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.61). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

