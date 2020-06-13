Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Down 7.8%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s share price traded down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.23 and last traded at $30.30, 2,306,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,273,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Insiders have bought a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

