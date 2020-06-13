Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price upped by SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.44.

RCUS traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.82. 819,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,467. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 631.95%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 42,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

