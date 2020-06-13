Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Argo Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.07. 268,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,681. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss acquired 1,515 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,556.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 3,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $82,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,993,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

