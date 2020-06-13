ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Shares Down 8.1%

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) shares were down 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.41, approximately 1,684,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,506,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 89.87%.

In related news, CEO Scott Ulm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,561.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Norges Bank bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $13,509,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5,290.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 278,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 273,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $4,623,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after purchasing an additional 148,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 113,818 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

