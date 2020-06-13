ASOS (LON:ASC) Given New GBX 4,000 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 4,000 ($50.91) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Investec upgraded ASOS to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 3,582 ($45.59) to GBX 4,820 ($61.35) in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,313.53 ($42.17).

ASC opened at GBX 3,100 ($39.46) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,773 ($48.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,755.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,751.79.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) by GBX 21.80 ($0.28). Equities analysts predict that ASOS will post 8096.9997586 EPS for the current year.

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($35.29) per share, for a total transaction of £49,914 ($63,528.06). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($26.73) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000,000 ($26,727,758.69).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

