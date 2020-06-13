ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,600 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,300 ($42.00) to GBX 3,600 ($45.82) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASOS to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,313.53 ($42.17).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,100 ($39.46) on Tuesday. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,773 ($48.02). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,755.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,751.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) by GBX 21.80 ($0.28). Equities analysts expect that ASOS will post 8096.9997586 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($35.29) per share, for a total transaction of £49,914 ($63,528.06). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($26.73) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000,000 ($26,727,758.69).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

