Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. 196,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.43% and a negative net margin of 601.75%. On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $117,492.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,864,000 after buying an additional 1,793,368 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,346,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after buying an additional 310,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 30,507.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,337,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after buying an additional 1,333,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $14,829,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

