Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $104.34 and last traded at $104.81, approximately 524,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 513,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Assurant by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Assurant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

