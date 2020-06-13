AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 9,200 ($117.09) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Main First Bank boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,100 ($103.09) to GBX 8,800 ($112.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($96.73) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($82.09) to GBX 6,690 ($85.15) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,575 ($96.41) to GBX 8,000 ($101.82) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,308.89 ($105.75).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,201 ($104.38) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 5,871 ($74.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,537.09 ($121.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,535.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,676.44. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.