AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 million, a PE ratio of 122.33 and a beta of 0.51. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

