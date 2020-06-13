Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Athenex in a report on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Athenex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Athenex stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $937.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. Athenex has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $21.11.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 87.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rudolf Kwan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Also, Director Manson Fok acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $362,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,969,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,279,665.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,090 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 44.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,032,000 after buying an additional 1,237,125 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,100,000 after buying an additional 797,222 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 690.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 564,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 492,774 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 786.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 271,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 834,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 228,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

